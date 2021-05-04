Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

MFIN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.