Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

BRX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 2,313,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

