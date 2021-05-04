Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $77.30.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.