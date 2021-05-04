Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.
NYSE:CSR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $921.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $77.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.
About Investors Real Estate Trust
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.