DAGCO Inc. Has $231,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVDA traded down $25.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $567.95. 128,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,655. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.71 and its 200 day moving average is $545.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.88 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

