Hyman Charles D Purchases 47 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $28.09 on Tuesday, hitting $565.38. The stock had a trading volume of 248,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,655. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.88 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.71 and its 200 day moving average is $545.05. The company has a market cap of $351.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

