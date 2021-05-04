Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 209,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82,468 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 558,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.18. 152,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

