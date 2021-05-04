ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABB (NYSE:ABB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,024. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

