CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CSLLY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $117.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

