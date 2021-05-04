CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.17. 50,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,835. CSL has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

