Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Coherent posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.37.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

