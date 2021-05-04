Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $215.68 million and $9.23 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00267100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.71 or 0.01155088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00737413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,433.47 or 1.00007156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,788,628 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,277,981 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

