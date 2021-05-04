C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,525. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

