CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 416,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,943. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $623.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

