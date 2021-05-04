Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Up 30.8% in April

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
