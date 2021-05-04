First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 11,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,767. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

