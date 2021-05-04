Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $2,711,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

