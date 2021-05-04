eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eGain during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,510. The company has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.