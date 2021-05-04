James Hambro & Partners Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,123 shares of company stock worth $172,961,649. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $377.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.