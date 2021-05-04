Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 437.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.76. 287,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,180. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.