Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.08. 85,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.32. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

