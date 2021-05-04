THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $17.53 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. THORChain has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and $368.67 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $17.53 or 0.00032078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00266029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.34 or 0.01153765 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00737876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,412.42 or 0.99595328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001808 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,327,776 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

