Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $5.50 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $96.69 million and $504,392.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00010074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00088529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.71 or 0.00867075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.44 or 0.10018459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00101473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00044537 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

