L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. 2,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

