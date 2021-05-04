American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.63.

AEO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

