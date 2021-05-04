Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ BBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 809,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,502. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,609.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

