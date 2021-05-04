Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

STRA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,111. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $74.60 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

