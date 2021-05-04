Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Luxfer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Luxfer by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

