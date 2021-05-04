Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 336,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

