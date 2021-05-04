CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Update

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CNNXF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 63,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. CannAmerica Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
About CannAmerica Brands
