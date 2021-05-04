CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Short Interest Update

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CNNXF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 63,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. CannAmerica Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

