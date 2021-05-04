Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 909,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,497. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

