UniLend Market Cap Achieves $26.56 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003174 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00866718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,488.57 or 0.10057349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00044508 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.