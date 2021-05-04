Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.980-4.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PLD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.