Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.980-4.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PLD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

