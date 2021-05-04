Quant Price Hits $40.04 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Quant has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $40.04 or 0.00073369 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $483.38 million and $10.03 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003254 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

