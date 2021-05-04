HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives €53.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.75 ($63.24).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Thursday, hitting €50.68 ($59.62). 101,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

