YF Link Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $535,719.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $535,719.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $303.48 or 0.00556102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00866718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,488.57 or 0.10057349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00044508 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.