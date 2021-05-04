Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 459,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

