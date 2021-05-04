Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

