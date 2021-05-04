Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of ETX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 17,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.