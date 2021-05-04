Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ETX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 17,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,188. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

