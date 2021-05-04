Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.