Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NHS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

