Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,037. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $12.90.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

