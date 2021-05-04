Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,037. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $12.90.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
