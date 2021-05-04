Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $150,000.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00086951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.00869868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,546.80 or 0.10133106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

