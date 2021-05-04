Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT remained flat at $$3.33 on Tuesday. 77,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

