Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,601.63 ($60.12).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price on Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

WIZZ stock traded down GBX 17.05 ($0.22) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,883.95 ($63.81). 204,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,621. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.33. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,918.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,562.10.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45). Also, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

