Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.40 million.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 1,992,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,802. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last ninety days. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.