Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,288. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

