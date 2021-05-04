Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 14,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,402. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

