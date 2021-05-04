$0.10 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.07. 7,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 806.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,104,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $19,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

