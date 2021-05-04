Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Rises By 20.1%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITUB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,942,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,162,004. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

