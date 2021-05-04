Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 609.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 59,315 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,938. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54.

