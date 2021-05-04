Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,258,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.33. 41,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

